TheStreet Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.29.

Mattel stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. Mattel has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 11.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mattel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mattel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

