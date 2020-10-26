Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $10.45 Million Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,086 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $273,651,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 33.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after acquiring an additional 102,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $13.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $452.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.06. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.