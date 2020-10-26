Thomas Story & Son LLC Buys 7,875 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for 1.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 371.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

IDA traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

