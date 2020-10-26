Thomas Story & Son LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 139,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,460. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

