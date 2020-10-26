Thomas Story & Son LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Docusign by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.96. 73,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

