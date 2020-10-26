Thomas Story & Son LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $358.97. 45,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.85 and its 200-day moving average is $327.82. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

