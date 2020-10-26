Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 44,425 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,425 shares during the quarter. Trupanion accounts for about 1.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC owned 0.13% of Trupanion worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $95,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,737.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $27,183.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,184.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $71.96. 2,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,476.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.