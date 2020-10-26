Thomas Story & Son LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Thomas Story & Son LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

