Tilray (TLRY) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 36 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.90% -267.60% -46.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 1 0 2.00 Tilray Competitors 136 364 414 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 73.47%. Given Tilray’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.98 Tilray Competitors $216.75 million -$96.95 million 2.11

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

