Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) Insider Purchases C$22,605.00 in Stock

Titan Logix Corp (CVE:TLA) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 purchased 68,500 shares of Titan Logix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$22,605.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,452,589.36.

Shares of CVE TLA opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Titan Logix Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

