TokenPay Reaches 1-Day Volume of $844,476.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. TokenPay has a market cap of $775,577.72 and $844,476.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,128.23 or 0.99820824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00039743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001208 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00126265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,604,252 coins and its circulating supply is 21,604,240 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

