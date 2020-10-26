Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Tompkins Financial has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

