Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.08.

TMTNF stock opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

