Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

TIH stock opened at C$87.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.91.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,529. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 10,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,605 shares of company stock worth $4,400,661.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

