TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,086.40 in Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $276,276.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $164,825.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,058 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $26,087.04.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 119,800 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,535.34.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

