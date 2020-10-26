Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,168 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,581% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $339,900.00. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.47. 10,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,760. Gartner has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

