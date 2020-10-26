Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRNS opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Transcat has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

