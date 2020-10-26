TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $406.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 107,129 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

