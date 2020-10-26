TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $29,066.60 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $29,066.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $404,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, October 8th, H Raymond Bingham sold 1,801 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $117,515.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 495 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $33,526.35.

On Friday, August 14th, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $351,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 5,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $327,900.00.

Shares of TNET opened at $72.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $73.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.