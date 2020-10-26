Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Trustmark to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRMK opened at $24.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08.

TRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

