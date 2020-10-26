TrustSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $19.02 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,999,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,124,513 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

