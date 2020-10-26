Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$40.00 Price Target for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.07.

PPL stock opened at C$28.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3226488 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.53%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Also, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at C$492,547.82. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

