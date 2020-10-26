Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.14.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $102.56 on Thursday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.