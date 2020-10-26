TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $190,461.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 85,764,965,798 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

