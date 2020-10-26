Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of TRWH opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Twin River Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twin River Worldwide will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 333.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter worth $7,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 67,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 2,394.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 574,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

