Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is Optas LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,276 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Twitter makes up 4.0% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Twitter by 16.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 5,797.5% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 260,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,221,934. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

