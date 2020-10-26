UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.62 ($7.79).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of DBK opened at €8.12 ($9.55) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day moving average is €7.54. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.