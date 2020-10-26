UBS Group Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €27.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.75 ($33.82).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

