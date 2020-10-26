UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $30.90 on Friday. Essity AB has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

