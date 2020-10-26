UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of UMBF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 167.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

