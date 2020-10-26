Unilever (AMS:UNIA) PT Set at €54.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNIA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.69 ($60.81).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

