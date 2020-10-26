Unisys (UIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Unisys has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $438.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UIS stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Unisys has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

