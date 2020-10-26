United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

