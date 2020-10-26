United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 56.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Community Banks by 43.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

