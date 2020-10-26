United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

UFCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,130. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

