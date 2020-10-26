United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 17.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,649,000 after acquiring an additional 651,350 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,875. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

