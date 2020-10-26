Universal Insurance (UVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $457.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

