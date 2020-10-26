Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) PT Raised to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,491. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

