ValuEngine Lowers CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $224.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 142,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 307,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

