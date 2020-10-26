ValuEngine Lowers Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.57. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.