ValuEngine Lowers Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TTSH stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tile Shop has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

