ValuEngine Lowers Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLMS opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $72.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

