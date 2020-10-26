Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $270,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 297,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $222,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.