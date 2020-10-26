Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Reduced by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 0.6% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 76,636 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

