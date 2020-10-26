Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $57,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. 1,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,225. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

