Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 97,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.13 during trading on Monday. 2,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,348. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

