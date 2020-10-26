Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is set to issue its Q4 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.13 million. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VAR opened at $172.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.02. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total transaction of $6,716,515.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,253 shares of company stock worth $8,751,044. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

