Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $617.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 278.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.