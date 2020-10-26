Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Viatar CTC Solutions (NASDAQ:VRTT) Financial Review

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Venus Concept alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Venus Concept and Viatar CTC Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viatar CTC Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.59%. Given Venus Concept’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Viatar CTC Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Venus Concept has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viatar CTC Solutions has a beta of 9.12, suggesting that its stock price is 812% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Viatar CTC Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $110.41 million 0.93 -$40.62 million ($4.77) -0.53 Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viatar CTC Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Viatar CTC Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -100.04% -191.01% -52.28% Viatar CTC Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Venus Concept shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Venus Concept beats Viatar CTC Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Viatar CTC Solutions

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease. The company was formerly known as Vizio Medical Devices LLC and changed its name to Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. in February 2014. Viatar CTC Solutions Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.