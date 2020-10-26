Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

